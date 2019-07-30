National guards and Ellsworth airmen honored at Appreciation Pig Roast

The Rapid City Chamber of Commerce teamed up with Main Street Square for their annual Military Appreciation Pig Roast Tuesday evening.

The program was intentionally short as the Chamber wanted to spend most of the evening enjoying the company of men and women from both the Ellsworth Air Force Base and the South Dakota National Guard.

In exchange, it was a place for soldiers to get to know the community that supports them and their families.

"Rapid City has always been very kind to Ellsworth Airforce Base and you know we try and provide support back to yall so I think this is really awesome that this is happening. It's not something I've really seen elsewhere so it's really cool," said Senior Airmen Benjamin Broussard.

Broussard was named the "28th Bomb Wing Airman of the Year" and "Airforce Global Strike Commands Airman of the Year."

"It's a way in which we can say thank you to our military servicemen and women and their families, and for all they do not only for our community but for our country as well," said Cheryl Chapman, Military Affairs Committee Chair with the Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce.

10 outstanding individuals with the South Dakota National Guard and Ellsworth Air Force Base including Broussard were honored for their achievements.

