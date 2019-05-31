South Dakota Highway Patrol on the prowl for drunk drivers

South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has released its schedule of sobriety checkpoints to be conducted during June.

The June schedule calls for 28 checkpoints in 24 counties. The checkpoints, held monthly in different counties, are designed to discourage people from drinking and then driving.

Checkpoints are planned for June in the counties of: Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Butte, Day, Charles Mix, Clay, Codington, Custer, Davison, Day, Hamlin, Hughes, Lake, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington, Roberts, Sanborn, Stanley, Walworth and Yankton.

The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

