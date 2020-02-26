South Dakota Democratic Party hires new executive director

The South Dakota Democratic Party has hired Pamela Cole as the new Executive Director for the SDDP. Cole is a former District 7 Senator from 2008 to 2010. Her professional career includes grant writing, marketing and volunteer coordination for a major healthcare provider.

"We have a team that has worked very hard in the last few months to put the party back on the right track to ensure a great 2020 election season. Part of that restructure involved finding the right executive director, someone with enthusiasm, commitment and pride in the duties of the position. Pam has the experience and talents we were looking for," said Randy Seiler, Chair of the SDDP.

The Democratic Party will host a meet and greet with Pam Cole at a later date to be announced.

“It’s important that our members get a chance to visit and learn about what 2020 holds for the party. I’m really excited about this opportunity and to be part of this team. This is a role I am honored to be in,” Pamela Cole said in a statement.