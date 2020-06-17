South Dakota COVID-19 cases top 6,000 mark

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - COVID-19 cases in South Dakota are now over 6,000 and Pennington County infections begin to pile up.

With 22 new cases, Pennington County now has 424 infections; while the state total climbs 84 to 6,050. The number of people who have recovered is now 5,143; with 829 cases active and 91 people currently hospitalized.

An elderly Lincoln County man died to bring the state death toll to 78.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

