South Dakota COVID-19 cases rise slightly

COVID-19 cases in South Dakota are up slightly, according to data released by the state Department of Health Monday morning.

An additional 37 cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the state's total to 2,668.

An additional 31 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,830. 817 cases in the state are currently active.

No new deaths were reported , and the state's total remained at 21. Minnehaha County has 16 of those deaths.

Most of the new cases reported Monday were in the Sioux Falls area, which has long been the state's hot spot. Minnehaha County has recorded 2,170 COVID-19 cases, while Lincoln County has had 163.

Officials say 69 people are currently hospitalized due to the disease.

