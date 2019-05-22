South Dakota Army National Guard breaks ground on readiness center

After 10 years of planning and finalizing, the South Dakota Army National Guard (SDNG) broke ground for their new Aviation Readiness Center near Rapid City Regional Airport this Wednesday.

The groundbreaking ceremony featured South Dakota Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and SDNG Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Tim Reisch.

This $20 million facility will house more than 150 Soldiers from eight units and will feature training classrooms, administrative offices, equipment storage space and more. It will be placed next to the Guard's Army Aviation Support Facility which is currently exceeding its limits and will give them the edge they need to tackle any mission.

"Reliance on the Guard is at about an all time high," said Reisch. "The aviation unit's are really unique in that they mobilize and deploy more often than any type of Army unit because there are limited numbers of aviators and so when a typical Army unit might deploy once in every 4,5 or 6 years, these guys are going to be deploying every 3 years. Getting this facility is going to help give them what they need to do this important mission."

The 58, 714 square foot state-of-the-art facility is designed with LEED Silver Criteria which makes the building energy efficient and environmentally friendly. Funding for the building is a shared cost with $15 Million from the federal government and $5 million from the State.

The readiness center is expected to be complete in the spring of 2021.