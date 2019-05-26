South American cookies make their way to the Black Hills Farmers Market

There's a big push to shop local and help small businesses. One small business that's just starting is Fika. Run by two sisters from Ecuador, they hope to sweeten your weekend with their baked goods.

Daniela and Beverly Lalama always dreamed of starting a family business. Even though their family lives in Ecuador their mother plays a big role by providing her secret recipe for the cookies. The sisters started planning months in advance, but they didn't know what to expect for the opening weekend at the farmers market. They sold out within a few hours and now they make sure to have enough cookies for people curious about the cookies and returning customers.

"A lot of customers are coming back and that makes us really really happy. We have, now people that are coming every weekend. They are happy to come and stop by and they buy cookies again," says Beverly.

They've started to expand their business by adding bread and a Spanish cake roll. If you want to purchase some of their baked goods you can visit them at the Farmers Market every Saturday.

Five small cookies cost $4 and large cookies cost $1.50 each or four for $4.50.