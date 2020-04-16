Some Campbell County school staff could be armed

A school district in northeastern Wyoming has approved allowing trained employees to carry concealed firearms at six rural schools.

The employees would need to complete 56 hours of approved training before carrying guns at the Conestoga, Rawhide, Rozet, 4J, Recluse and Little Powder River elementary schools in Campbell County. Thirty-two hours of training would be live-fire. The Gillette News Record reports participants would need to be at least 80% proficient in a close-range pistol course.

The Campbell County school board unanimously approved the policy Tuesday. A handful of other Wyoming school districts have adopted similar policies in recent years.