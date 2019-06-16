Soldiers learn how to care for injured troops while under fire

Over the weekend soldiers practice transporting injured troops to helicopters.

On Saturday helicopters flew in to help soldiers train to rescue patients on the field safely while under fire.

"Proper techniques of lifting the stretchers, getting them into the helicopter and also egressing from the helicopters important for safety for the patients and also for the caregivers," says Capt. Michael Coffel with the U.S. Navy.

First they got to practice securing a patient to the stretcher and use a mock helicopter to understand the right way to load the patient.

Then the realistic scenario began.

"This is very very comparable just because the fact that we did have Black Hawks and had all the elements to help us with our aid and litter. Going through all the different lanes, it's been one of the best scenarios I've ever seen," says Sgt. Victoria McGuinn with the Army National Guard.

Even when soldiers complete some training in other locations McGuinn says it's good to take advantage of opportunities like this one when they are available.

"Every scenario is going to be different no matter where you're at, what the terrain may be, who you're with, what your team is, what the casualties are, every situation and scenario is going to be different so the more you practice, the better you're going to be at it."

The soldiers continued the same practices Sunday only without the use of helicopters.