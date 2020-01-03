Softball size of meth nets Rapid City man 10 years in prison

A Rapid City found out his fate in Federal Court on Friday after being arrested with what court documents say was nearly a softball size ball of meth.

Dustin Seegrist, 37, was arrested in September of 2018 and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

According to the factual basis statement Seegrist has over 300 grams of meth on him when he was found off Jackson Boulevard in Rapid City and Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Peterman says it had a street value of more than a thousand dollars.

Seegrist said in court ... " I don't want this to be the rest of my life or where I die."

Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Seegrist to 10 years in prison.

But this isn't Seegrist's first brush with the law

In 1998 a then 16-year-old Seegrist was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Royce Yellow Hawk in a downtown Rapid City alley.

Former Pennington County State attorney, Glenn Brenner was considering seeking the death penalty but Seegrist ended up pleading to aggravated assault and was sentenced to 15 years and ended up serving 7 and half years of that sentence.

