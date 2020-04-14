Social services are available to families hit hard by financial effects of pandemic

Families might be struggling with several issues due to the coronavirus pandemic. That's where the South Dakota Department of Social Services can help.

Financial stress might be eased via DSS programs, according to Secretary Laurie Gill.

Programs include assistance with nutrition, home heating, and healthcare expenses, as well as temporary financial assistance for very low-income families with children who are deprived of parental support.

Eligibility varies by program. To apply, go online to dss.sd.gov and click on the Economic Assistance tab or call your local DSS office. Contact information for offices across South Dakota is available by clicking on the Find Your Local Office link at dss.sd.gov.

Childcare assistance is also available to families who meet income guidelines and minimum work and/or school requirements. Additional information including application forms are available by clicking on the Child Care tab at dss.sd.gov.

“These are difficult times and the Department of Social Services is committed to helping support families through them,” Gill said. “If an individual lost their job or a family had wages significantly reduced, that can add a lot of stress to an already difficult situation. We are here to help when families need it.”

