Social media push is in effect for Spearfish

Officials from the reality show Small Business Revolution came to Spearfish last week to meet with area businesses, canvassing the town as a potential contender.

The businesses welcomed them by putting the show's stickers all over the front of their buildings.

In their one day in the town, the officials met with and called thirty four businesses out of the more than eighty that applied.

Melissa Barth, Executive Director of the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce, says that the show representatives enjoyed their time in Spearfish and that the businesses are still excited.

And now... Barth says it's time for then next phase.

"One of the things they really want to see is the community engagement, the community support, that the community wants them to come here and film and the way that you cam help with that is to continue to use hash tag my Spearfish and hash tag Small Business Revolution," said Barth.

If Spearfish makes it to the top five, voting will begin on January 14.

