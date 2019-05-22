Soaking rains flood parts of Pennington County

Paulsen Road is closed from 197th Avenue east to Big Foot Road. (Image courtesy of Pennington County Highway Department).
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While the Black Hills have been dealing with heavy snow, east of the hills have been dealing with very heavy rainfall. With rainfall generally between 1" to 3" in places east of Rapid City, many roadways have been dealing with standing water and even washed out in isolated locations.

As county officials are dealing with the heavy rain, some roadways are closed. The following roads are closed in Pennington County:

- 159th Ave. from Hwy. 1416 to 229th St.
- 156th Ave. from Hwy. 1416 to 229th St.
- Paulsen Rd. from 197th Ave. east to Big Foot Rd.

Motorists are cautioned to drive carefully on roadways and if any roadways are flooded, turn around and don't attempt driving through the flooded roadways. Not only do you risk your vehicle from getting stuck or carried away, but also risking your life and potentially other lives.

With the South Dakota plains drenched with soaking rains, even some homes are dealing with flooding.

Suzanne Newsom submitted this photo of flooded roads on Antelope Creek Road and Elk Creek Road north of Ellsworth Air Force Base.
Suzanne Newsom has been dealing with flooding not only on nearby roadways, but also in her home.
 