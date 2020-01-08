Snowmobilers warned about bison on Black Hills trails

Snowmobilers on two Black Hills trails might run into a pretty big surprise if they aren’t careful … bison.

A post on SD Snow Black Hills’ Twitter page claims “that there have been sightings of escaped buffalo near Trails 2 and 2F. Do not approach! Buffalo are dangerous!” The same warning was also posted on the Game, Fish and Parks website.

The trails are just northwest of Deerfield Reservoir.

There is a herd of about 60 bison at the Pe Sla site north of Deerfield. It is owned by several Native American tribes. However, we do not know if any of their herd has escaped.

For the latest on trail conditions, go to the Game, Fish and Parks website.

