Smoking may increase risk for COVID-19

If anyone is looking for a reason to finally quit smoking, now might be a good time.

South Dakota Department of Health wants to remind people that smoking and vaping may increase the risk of COVID-19.

Dustin Ortbahn, a Deputy Epidemiologist with South Dakota Department of Health, explains that people with compromised immune system are more likely to be infected with COVID-19, "We know that smoking weakens the immune system, and increases the risk of infections disease, and other respiratory infections" Ortbahn says.

