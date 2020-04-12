Smithfield Foods closes their doors to plant in Sioux Falls

Smithfield Foods announced they will remain closed until further notice.

The company will continue to pay their 37-hundred employees for the next two weeks.. but it's not just the workers who are impacted... More than five hundred and 50 family farmers supply the plant.

Kenneth M. Sullivan, president, and chief executive officer for Smithfield said closing their doors will have repercussions.

"These facility closures will also have severe, perhaps disastrous, repercussions for many in the supply chain, first and foremost our nation's livestock farmers," said Sullivan. "These farmers have nowhere to send their animals."

The company still has millions of servings of protein left at the facility, therefore, the Smithfield plant on Tuesday will undergo a process to product their inventory and will resume operations once further direction is received from local, state and federal officials.

"We have continued to run our facilities for one reason: to sustain our nation's food supply during this pandemic," said Sullivan. "We believe it is our obligation to help feed the country, now more than ever. We have a stark choice as a nation: we are either going to produce food or not, even in the face of COVID-19."

In the press releases, Smithfield says according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19.