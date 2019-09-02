Slowing the spread of an invasive species

Is an invasive species taking over the Belle Fourche Reservoir?

Zebra mussels haven't taken over yet, and environmentalists are hoping it doesn't start now.

"Clean, drain and dispose" is the message going around Belle Fourche Reservoir. South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks and the Bureau of Reclamation found the invasive species, zebra mussels, in Lake Sharp, just two hours away from the reservoir.

Zebra mussels attach themselves to boats and multiply quickly. There can be 700,000 in just one square yard.

This invasive species not only affects the food competition for fish but can damage pipes at the Belle Fourche Dam by clogging them. Two zebra mussels were already spotted in the parking lot of one of the boat ramp areas.

Jay Leisure with the Bureau of Reclamation says many visitors create makeshift boat entries around the reservoir, and this could help spread the invasive species. Therefore, dozens of signs are posted requiring people to only use the two boat ramps at Rocky Point Recreation.

Some people will be stationed at the ramps to inspect the boats.

"These are the ramps that were going to have those staff members be at to interact with the public. And additionally by focusing on the launching and the trailering here, again, so when we're doing our inspections or our outreach we have all the folks in one location. And we can have a better control over that," said Area Fishery Supervisor Jake Davis.

Signs will also be posted in bait shops to remind visitors.

