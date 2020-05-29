'Skyline Summer Music Series' launches on Good Morning Black Hills

Good Morning Black Hills is pleased to announce the launch of the Skyline Summer Music Series, a concert series that highlights the music of the Hills and the artists that live within our community, on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Featuring bands include: The Brandon Jones Band, Judd Hoos, Camp Comfort, Tiffany Johnson, Cody Black Bird Band, Dj Hulio, Brandis B., Sophia Beatty and more. There will be 14 weeks of diverse, live entertainment every Friday through August 28, 2020, from Country and Alternative sounds to Soul singers and Rap rhythms.

Week one kicks-off with former 'American Idol' contestant and local musician, Aaron Vidal, and his soul-stirring, emotionally charged anthems. You can read his biography below.

"Aaron Vidal is a 28-year-old Rapid City native who's been playing and performing music for most of his life. At the age of 14, he formed a band with some close friends (who had all met through a local children's choir.) Originally content to lay down the beat as the group's drummer, Vidal eventually – and reluctantly – assumed the role of lead singer. It was through his work with this band, The Commodities, that Vidal found his voice, and a love for singing and songwriting. The Commodities had a fair amount of success over the next four years – playing gigs at popular bars and festivals all around the Black Hills area, and even recording a self-financed LP.

Shortly after heading off to Augustana college in Sioux Falls, Vidal learned the guitar, to bolster his songwriting efforts. He's been performing as a solo act since, offering up a wide variety of cover tunes, and emotionally raw original numbers -- several of which were recorded for his 2017 EP 'ATELOPHOBIA.'

Vidal also achieved brief local notoriety in the summer of 2017 -- when American Idol auditions made their way to Rapid City, and a pair of the show's producers discovered the young singer performing at a downtown bar. They insisted he audition, and Vidal ended up becoming one of only two vocalists from South Dakota to make it past the initial judging rounds."

