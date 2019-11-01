Black Hills Ski for Light holds largest fundraiser, Ski Swap

Thousands of ski equipment take up a room in the Civic Center for Black Hills Ski for Light's annual Ski Swap this weekend.

The one-day swap is the largest fundraiser for the organization and comes together with the help of volunteers and the public bringing in their used gear.

Through the consignment, those bringing in gear get receipts and 30% of their sale goes towards Ski For Light.

Ski for Light is a non-profit providing winter and summer sport opportunities for people who are visually and physically impaired.

"People will buy raffle tickets and donate money and things while they are as well. It's a big event and for a lot of folks it's an annual stop in and shop or just come in and see folks," said Ray Bubb, vice president of Black Hills Regional Ski for Light.

People can bring in their used gear from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday for consignment.

The ski swap sale will goes from noon to 3 p.m.

