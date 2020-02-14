Six-month construction project begins Monday in Rapid City

The next stage of the multi-year, multi-phase East Boulevard/East North Street reconstruction project is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 17. The project is a joint venture involving the South Dakota Department of Transportation and the City of Rapid City.

This will impact traffic on East Boulevard and Omaha Street throughout the year as different steps of the project are completed.

The first phase includes the closure of East Boulevard just north of the Omaha Street intersection to St. Louis Street. Beginning Monday, Feb. 17, eastbound traffic on Omaha Street will be detoured to Maple Street to St. Louis Street. Westbound traffic on Omaha Street will be detoured to Fifth Street to New York Street. This portion of the next phase of the project is scheduled from Feb. 17 to May 28. Initially, traffic travelling east and west bound on Omaha will not be impacted.

Beginning April 1, work will move into Omaha Street at East Boulevard. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Simon Contractors of South Dakota is the prime contractor for the project. Their crews are replacing the aging infrastructure including storm sewer, water, pavement and bridge surfacing.

The construction will not affect the bus stops for Rapid Transit Services, however buses will be adjusting their routes to accommodate the construction work. Drivers are advised to use caution and allow additional time to navigate construction areas and travel detour routes.