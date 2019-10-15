Sioux Falls woman shot in 'gun cleaning' accident

A 22-year-old man is facing charges after police he shot and injured a woman at a Sioux Falls residence.

The incident took place Sunday afternoon at an apartment on W. 47th Street, near the intersection of 49th Street and Marion Road.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says the Sheldon Pettibone was cleaning a gun when it went off, striking a woman in the leg. She was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment.

Pettibone was arrested on domestic assault and reckless discharge of a firearm charges.

Clemens said Pettibone and the victim were related, but did not give any further details, citing Marsy's Law.