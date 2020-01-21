Sioux Falls woman charged in death of 9-month-old at daycare

A 30-year-old woman is facing manslaughter charges in connection with the death of a 9-month-old at a Sioux Falls daycare in November.

Police responded the 4700 block of South Wassom Avenue in southwest Sioux Falls on Nov. 15, 2019.

Police say the 9-month-old was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 30-year-old Kayla Jean Styles on Jan. 15.

City records show that Styles had a license to operate a daycare at that address but that license is now suspended.

According to an affidavit, Styles lied to investigators about how the 9-month-old died.

Authorities arrested Styles Tuesday morning.

Styles is charged with second-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor.