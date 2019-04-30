Sioux Falls woman accused of killing her baby may be released from jail

A judge has approved new bond conditions for Theresa Bentaas which could allow her to be released before her trial.

Bentaas appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. She’s now being held on a $250,000 cash or surety bond. Previously it was $250,000 cash only bond.

If Bentaas makes bond, she will have to meet certain requirement set by the judge including:

- immediately hand over passport to her lawyer, which Bentaas says it’s expired

- She is required to sign a waiver of extradition

- Any travel outside of Sioux Falls must be approved two weeks in advance

- Must check in weekly with her lawyer

- Must select a home of mother, husband, or brother to live in

- GPS monitor at all times

The judge said this isn’t a typical first-degree murder case. The judge also added there is no evidence Bentaas is threat to the community.

However, the judge said she is concerned about Bentaas being a flight risk because she is now aware of the significant charges and the prison time they will carry.

Bentaas is accused of leaving an infant on the side of the road back in 1981. She was arrested in March.