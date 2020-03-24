Sioux Falls teacher tests positive for COVID-19

The Sioux Falls School District reports a staff member at Laura Wilder Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says parents and staff members at Laura Wilder were notified of the confirmed case Tuesday afternoon. District officials say they have provided guidance from the South Dakota Department of Health to families and staff.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered schools statewide to remain closed until at least May as the state tries to stem the spread of the coronavirus.