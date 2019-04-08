Sioux Falls spending during Trump visit didn't violate law

The South Dakota attorney general's office says the city of Sioux Falls did not violate the law by providing police resources during a visit by President Donald Trump last fall.

Trump attended a private speaking event in September as a part of fundraising event for then-gubernatorial candidate Kristi Noem.

That prompted various Democrats, a city councilwoman and other residents to complain about the use of public dollars to protect the president for a visit for a private campaign event. One resident filed a formal complaint with the secretary of state alleging the city violated campaign finance laws.

The Argus Leader reports the attorney general's office concluded the city did nothing wrong. Deputy Attorney General Robert Mayer says the public money was expended to protect the president, not influence an election.

