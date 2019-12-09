Sioux Falls shooting, standoff ends with arrest of suspect

Police say they have arrested a man who fired a gun in southwest Sioux Falls, prompting a standoff at a hotel.

The incident began around 9:24 p.m. Sunday at the Red Rock Inn on West 41st Street near the I-29 interchange, according to Sgt. Chris Treadway.

Investigators say a man fired a gun at another man and his dog, then ran into one of the hotel rooms.

Nearby rooms were evacuated as officers made contact with the suspect. Three people came out of the room, but the suspected shooter refused to come out. A SWAT team was called in to assist.

The suspect eventually surrendered peacefully. He was arrested for assault, drug, and weapons charges.

A man and a woman who initially came out of the hotel room were also arrested, but police did not say what charges they are facing.

Police closed off the area surrounding the hotel, including a nearby gas station, for roughly six hours during the standoff and ensuing investigation.

