Sioux Falls police officers cleared in shooting

South Dakota's attorney general said Sioux Falls police were justified in shooting Trent Wagner during a chase. (MGN/Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
Posted:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY) - A Sioux Falls police officer who shot a 29-year-old man while responding to an assault call has been justified in the shooting, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced Tuesday.

Ravnsborg said in a summary of the officer-involved investigation, "It is my conclusion as Attorney General that the Sioux Falls Police Officer was justified in firing his weapon and using lethal force.”

The incident occurred on Oct. 6 near North Eighth Avenue and East Hermosa Drive when police responded to man threatening people with a gun. Police identified the man as Trent Wagner. During a brief pursuit, the summary indicates Wagner displayed a handgun and fired a single shot in an unknown direction which led to an officer firing their weapon.

According, to the summary, the officer fired a total of 12 rounds, with three striking Wagner.

Wagner was taken to the hospital and was later arrested for aggravated assault domestic.

