Sioux Falls man nabbed for drugs after chase near White River

A Sioux Falls man is arrested early Sunday morning after a chase near White River; and the discovery of 20 pounds of marijuana in his car.

According to a post on the Mellette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the 41-year-old man (whose name was not released) was being pursued by Rosebud Police about 3 a.m. Sunday. Mellette County deputies set up spikes south of White River, finally stopping the vehicle.

Along with the marijuana, police seized $1,200 in cash.

The Sioux Falls man is charged with felony drug possession.

