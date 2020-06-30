Sioux Falls man mistakenly kills neighbor before shooting intended target

Police say the suspect in two shootings in northern Sioux Falls mistakenly entered the wrong home and killed a neighbor before shooting and injuring his intended target and two others.

Police say the suspect, 45-year-old Alton Ray Bear of Sioux Falls, faces a litany of charges in connection to Monday's shootings, including first-degree murder.

According to Capt. Mike Colwill, Bear entered a home at the corner of Second Street and Prairie Avenue around 2:30 p.m., believing his intended target, a 30-year-old man, was there. The homeowner confronted Bear. Bear then shot the homeowner in the head, killing him.

Bear apparently realized the victim was not his intended target, and went to a different home at the corner of First Street and Prairie Avenue - one block north of the initial shooting.

Colwill said Bear entered that home and shot his intended target - the 30-year-old man - in the face and shoulder. Bear also shot an 18-year-old woman in the arm and a 52-year-old woman in the head. All three were hospitalized and are expected to survive.

Police were notified of the second shooting at First and Prairie. Officers developed a suspect soon after arriving. Bear was located nearby within an hour.

Colwill said police learned the 30-year-old man was the intended target during the ensuing investigation and interview with the suspect. Bear was allegedly pursuing him because Bear believed he had assaulted someone in his family.

Police were not aware of the first shooting at Second Street and Prairie Avenue until later Monday evening. Colwill said a family member found the victim shortly before 8 p.m. and called police.

Police identified the victim as 44-year-old Tracy Saboe.

"I'm sure that's just completely overwhelming for them and their family," Colwill said, regarding the family member who discovered Saboe's body.

Bear was arrested for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, aggravated assault, and burglary charges.

Colwill said there were two children in the second home at First and Prairie at the time of the shooting. They were not harmed, and both have been returned to their family.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was drug-related.