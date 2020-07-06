Advertisement

Sioux Falls man, former political operative sentenced to federal prison for fraud

(KOTA)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:21 PM MDT
Paul Erickson, a former conservative political operative has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for fraud following new scrutiny from his involvement with Maria Butina, a Russian agent, who attempted to gain political access.

A judge handed that sentence down in federal court Monday. Last fall, Erickson pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges.

Prosecutors linked him to several fraud schemes including a sham housing project at the Bakken oil fields in North Dakota.

Those schemes first came to light when authorities began investigating his ties to Butina.

Butina, Erickson's former girlfriend admitted to attempting to infiltrate conservative groups. She was deported last year.

Erickson was not charged for his connections with Butina.

