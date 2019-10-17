Sioux Falls man charged with manslaughter in unborn baby's death

A Sioux Falls man has been charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say he was cleaning his gun when it discharged and struck his pregnant wife, resulting in the loss of her unborn baby.

Police say 22-year-old Sheldon Robert Pettibone was cleaning his gun at an apartment in the 5200 block of West 47th Street when it accidentally discharged on Sunday. The bullet struck his pregnant wife and she was transported to the hospital.

Police say the victim’s unborn baby died as a result of the gunshot wound she suffered.

Pettibone is facing second-degree manslaughter and is currently in police custody.