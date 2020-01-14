Sioux Falls gets Allegiant flight to Music City

It isn’t as good as having a direct flight from Rapid City but Nashville fans can run on over to Sioux Falls for a non-stop jaunt to Music City.

Allegiant announced they will start a Sioux Falls-to-Nashville seasonal flight May 21; with one-way fares as low as $55.

This is the seventh Allegiant destination from Sioux Falls. Rapid City Allegiant flights are limited to just Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Allegiant is increasingly pushing into bigger cities. Tuesday, the airline announced 44 new nonstop routes, including 14 routes to three new cities: Chicago, Boston and Houston.

"There is a lot of leisure demand for cities that are regional destinations, and this route expansion will address some of that need," said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue.

