Single-vehicle accident south of Wright, Wyoming kills two

On Tuesday evening, a single-vehicle accident killed two people on Wyoming Highway 59 south of Wright, Wyoming.

A pick-up truck ran off the road while driving on Highway 59, hitting a delineator post. The driver then overcorrected and eventually overturned off the road.

The driver, 27-year-old Paul Borring of Douglas, Wyoming was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. One of the passengers, 27-year-old Teala Sherard of Douglas, Wyoming, was also not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Two children were properly restrained and transported to the Campbell County Memorial Hospital for injuries. There is no word on their condition.

Alcohol or drug use is being investigated as possible contributing factors.