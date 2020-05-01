Single mother adopts her fourth child, bringing her total number of children to eight

How do you welcome the newest member of your family while still respecting social distancing?

You hold a social distancing parade. Christi Deming adopted her 4th child, Keizer, who officially came home today. And to welcome Keizer, a parade was held throughout the neighborhood.

Family and friends made homemade signs and dropped off goodies to welcome Keizer to his new home.

Deming said that serving as a foster parent -- your hope is that those kids can return to their birth families... but when that can't happen there are people willing to step up and adopt.

"By the grace of God. You just do, I've always wanted to be a mom, this is my life long dream," Says, Christi Deming

Deming also has 4 children of her own -- with ages for all her kids ranging from 2 to 24.