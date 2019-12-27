Significant winter storm arrives tonight

Our next winter storm is churning through the central plains and will impact much of South Dakota tonight through Sunday night. For our area, this storm will come in two rounds. The first round will impact the hills, Rapid City and the plains tonight through Saturday afternoon. Round two will impact the plains Saturday night through Sunday evening.

Let's focus on round one, since it will be arriving first. Snow will move into the southern plains this evening and into Rapid City and the hills around midnight and later. Snow will be heavy at times, especially during the morning hours. This will account for the majority of snowfall accumulations for those near and in the Black Hills. Rapid City will likely see 2"-5" from this storm, with similar accumulations into the central and southern Black Hills, toward Custer and Hot Springs. It will be getting windy Saturday morning with some gusts between 30-40 mph.

Round two will impact the plains, mainly from Faith to Wall and down to Pine Ridge and into central/eastern South Dakota. While moderate snowfall accumulations are expected Friday night through Saturday afternoon, the majority of the snow totals will come from this round Saturday night through Sunday evening. A half foot or more are likely for many of these locations once the snow ends Sunday night. Winds will be gusting up to 50 mph in these locations, which will create blizzard-like conditions at times.

Travel will be impacted for many from the Black Hills to Sioux Falls and everywhere in between. The worst of the travel will be east of Rapid City, where the interstate will likely close and no travel will be advised for many. For more information on travel impacts click here.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place for much of the area. Advisories are in place from 10 p.m. tonight through 5 p.m. Saturday for the Custer County, Fall River County, Rapid City, the Southern Foothills, Central Black Hills, Southern Black Hills, Hermosa and Weston Counties. This includes the cities of Rapid City, Edgemont, Hot Springs, Hill City, Mount Rushmore, Custer, Hermosa, Keystone, Newcastle, Upton, Folsom, Ardmore. Oelrichs and others.

The remainder of the Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storms Warnings are in place from 10 p.m. tonight through 6 p.m. Sunday for Meade County, Oglala Lakota County, the Pennington County Plains, Perkins County, Northern Foothills, Sturgis/Piedmont Foothills, Jackson County, Bennett County, Haakon County, Ziebach County, the Northern Black Hills and Wyoming Black Hills. This includes the locations of Lead, Deadwood, Four Corners, Sundance, Dupree, Philip, Kadoka, Martin and others.