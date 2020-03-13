Significant snow to impact many

Snow is starting to fall across the area and will continue to do so through Saturday. The heaviest snow is expected to fall late afternoon through the early morning hours Saturday, before starting to taper off into the day Saturday.

Winter Storm Warnings are in place for the central and southern Black Hills, the southern foothills up through Rapid City and including Sturgis. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the northern Black Hills and the southern plains. These advisories and warnings go through noon Saturday.

Along with the heavy snow, strong winds are expected to impact the area, with gusts up to 45 mph for some. This will create blowing and drifting snow, reduced visibility and treacherous driving conditions. Road conditions should improve through the day Saturday.

The highest snow totals are expected to impact the central and southern Black Hills with up to a foot possible for some. Locations under the bulls eye include Custer, Hill City, Keystone and surrounding areas. Rapid City is expected to pick up 4"-8" of snow from this storm, with the higher amounts more likely toward the west side of town. A snow totals graphic is attached to the bottom of this article to get a better idea for other locations not mentioned.

Calm weather will settle in Sunday and through much of next week before another storm could potentially impact the area. As of now the storm continues to bounce around north and south, either bringing us heavy snow, or not much snow at all. We will continue to sort through data and bring you the most up to date information as we get it.