Significant snow expected through Thursday Evening

Snow is falling for many and will continue to do so through Thursday afternoon and evening. Moderate to heavy snow is expected through much of that time, with some breaks here and there. All of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming is under some sort of Winter Weather Alert. A map has been posted below showing what counties are under Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings.

The highest accumulations will be in the Black Hills, where many spots will see up to a foot of snow, if not a little more. Other locations picking up significant accumulations will be in Newcastle, Rapid City, Sturgis, Spearfish and areas in the plains between Philip and Faith. A snowfall map has been posted below for the entire area, along with a zoomed in photo for the hills.

Winds will be gusting up to 40 mph overnight and through much of Thursday. This will create blowing and drifting snow for many and road conditions will deteriorate quickly. Thankfully, there are many who are working from home and will not be impacted by this, but for those who have to be out on the roads, be sure to allow for extra time during your morning and evening commutes on Thursday.

Stay safe, warm and healthy!