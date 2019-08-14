Sierra brothers plead not guilty to more federal charges

Two brothers accused of kidnapping and assaulting a Rapid City woman are back in federal court Wednesday, facing a new list of charges.

Jesse Sierra is accused of kidnapping Esther Wolfe in Rapid City, taking her to a home on the Pine Ridge Reservation, then to Chadron, Neb. (KOTA)

Jesse and Dustin Sierra both pleaded not guilty after being hit with a new indictment from a grand jury.

The pair is accused of kidnapping and assaulting Esther Wolfe last month and they both face a potential life behind bars.

Jesse Sierra faces two counts of kidnapping, one for an alleged incident in August of last year.

Five of the charges in the indictment stem from last year with the same victim.

He also faces three counts of aggravated sexual abuse by force, two counts of interstate domestic violence, two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of assault by strangulation of a dating partner.

A conviction on any of the kidnapping or sexual abuse charges could mean up to life behind bars.

His brother, 35-year old Dustin Sierra, faces one count of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated sexual abuse by force, one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury, one count of interstate domestic violence and one count of assault by strangulation of a dating partner.

Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann opted to keep both in custody, saying if they were released, the victim would be in danger.

Federal prosecutors said in court Wednesday that during the kidnapping Dustin Sierra's five-year old son was with him in the front seat of his vehicle.

