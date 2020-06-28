Show and Shine for the community

The second Show and Shie car show hosted by Cory's Point S Tire and Auto Service was held on Sunday, which is to benefit Cornerstone Rescue Missions. Cory Borwn, the owner of Cory's Point S said, he appreciates Cornerstone Rescue Mission's work in the community, and he wanted to do his part to take care of others. "A lot of people have come out, our lot is full of gorgeous cars..., it's everything from older cars to muscle cars to tuners, to new stuff..., I'm so happy to see so many people here." Cory commented on the event.

All the entry fees and proceeds of the show will go fund the Cornerstone Rescue Mission's Veterans Wing and youth outreach specifically.

