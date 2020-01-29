Should we keep Daylight Saving Time?

A South Dakota House Bill would make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

House Bill 1085 would eliminate the bi-annual time changes, keeping the time consistent throughout the year.

The bill was introduced by Representative Lana Greenfield from District Two to the House State Affairs Committee.

One Rapid City woman describes Daylight Saving Time as a frustrating process, but wants to keep the time changes because of western South Dakota's proximity to different time zones.

"We're so close to the eastern edge of the Mountain Time Zone, that if we didn't have it, we lose so much of both our evening daylight and our morning daylight," said Sharon Begley, a Rapid City resident.

Others see Daylight Saving Time as an out-dated thing of the past and simply do not like it.

"I think we should just lose daylight saving it seems kind of 'meh,'" said Donald S., a Rapid City resident. "It's just 'bleh.' I don't like it. It kind of just seems something from back in the day when everything wasn't a digital age."