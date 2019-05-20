Sheriff looking for robbery suspect

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in an early Monday morning armed robbery at the Corner Pantry at 4602 E. Highway 44. The Sheriff's Office says they responded about 2:50am Monday to a report of a man who came into the convenience store, pulled out a silver handgun and demanded money from the clerk. They say he left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a young Native American adult of medium height and weight wearing a light gray and black hoodie with a blue bandana over his face. Contact Pennington County Sheriff's Investigator Kent Przymus at 605-394-6115 with any information.