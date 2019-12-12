Sheridan teacher named finalist for Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

Isaac VanDyke of Sheridan High School and 5 other Wyoming high school teachers have been selected as the 2019 state finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

PAEMST is the highest recognition that K-12 mathematics, science, or computer science teachers can receive in the U.S. Nominations and awards are facilitated by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and the National Science Foundation.

VanDyke teaches math at Sheridan High School.

The local finalist and other award recipients will receive the following:

- A $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation

- A paid trip to Washington D.C. to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities

- A certificate signed by the President of the United States

- An opportunity to build lasting partnerships with colleagues across the nation

Each year, up to six finalists in each state are chosen for the award through a rigorous peer review process. The applications are forwarded to the National Science Foundation, where the final selection for the national Presidential Awardee is made. Enacted by Congress in 1983, the program authorizes the President to award 108 math and science teachers each year in recognition of their contribution to excellent teaching and learning.

For more information, please visit the PAEMST website.