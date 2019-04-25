Sheridan girl injured in school bus accident on life support

Family members say a 6-year-old Wyoming girl involved in an accident with a school bus is in a coma and on life support at a Colorado hospital.

The Sheridan Press reports that the mother and stepfather of Esperanza Lagunes-Aarstad say she has brain swelling as a result of the accident that occurred Monday at a Sheridan elementary school.

Police say the accident occurred when the child attempted to catch her bus home from school by running alongside it while trying to get the driver's attention. She ended up being pulled under the bus.

The incident remains under investigation, but Sheridan Police Lt. Travis Koltiska says based on the preliminary investigation there are no anticipated charges against the bus driver.