Sheridan County woman first to test positive for COVID-19

Wyoming has identified the first case of a state resident who has the new coronavirus.

The Wyoming Department of Health says in a statement that preliminary testing found a woman from Sheridan County who had recently traveled inside the United States has the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will conduct more tests to confirm that the woman has the virus.

Health officials on Thursday did not disclose the woman's condition and whether she is hospitalized. The woman traveled outside of the state in the U.S. recently. Health officials were investigating who may have had close contact with her after Wednesday's positive test result.

Sixteen others in Wyoming have tested negative for the virus causing the COVID-19 disease. State officials say they have the ability to test hundreds more if needed.

