Sharing intimate images might land you in court



A bill before the South Dakota Legislature would allow victims of “revenge” and other types of porn to seek compensation through civil actions.

The proposed law covers intimate images obtained through consensual and criminal activities (such as robbery, hacking and voyeurism).

According to the draft of House Bill 1108, just because someone might have initially consented to the recording of intimate images that doesn’t mean the images are OK to share with others.

The cost to someone found liable for sharing intimate images can run upward of $10,000 under this bill. The responsible person could also face charges under other South Dakota or federal laws.

