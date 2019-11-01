Several reported dead after shooting at Calif. Halloween party

Police were on the scene early Friday morning of what’s being described as a mass shooting at a Halloween party in Northern California.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office tweeted just before midnight Thursday that it's working with the Orinda police department on the investigation. Neither department has released details of the shooting.

Newspaper East Bay Times reports that four people were killed and others were injured in the shooting, which happened around 11 p.m. local time.

The Orinda police chief told the paper when officers arrived, they found a party under way with more than 100 people in attendance.

Video from the scene posted by KGO-TV showed multiple patients being loaded into ambulances as others limped away from the scene. Video also showed police talking to people who appeared injured.

KTVU reports that the owner of the house said it was being rented out through vacation rental site Airbnb for a private party.

A dispatcher at the sheriff's office said the public information officer would release more information later this morning, but he did not provide a time.

