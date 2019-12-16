Several guns stolen from Sioux Falls vehicle

Sioux Falls police are investigating the theft of several guns that were taken from a vehicle over the weekend.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a suspect used to a chunk of asphalt to break broke the drivers-side window of a vehicle on the 3400 block of West 51st Street on Friday.

Clemens said four guns - a shotgun, a handgun, and two rifles were taken. The victim's wallet and several other items were taken as well.

Police said the victim's wallet and other missing items were recovered close to the scene but the guns are still missing.