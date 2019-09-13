Serenity Dennard's family hosts fundraiser to support searchers

222 days have gone by since Serenity Dennard went missing on a bitter cold and snowy February day.

Some of her family hosted a fundraiser at the Loud American in Sturgis Friday night to thank the searchers who spent thousands of hours trying to find her.

"Every day you just wake up thinking today is going to be the day you're going to find Serenity," said Chad Dennard, Serenity's adoptive father.

We asked Chad what would he want Serenity to hear if she was listening to our interview and he said "Little Ms. Serenity, I love you. Come home. We miss you."

Pulled pork, a silent auction, and donation jars were set all throughout the popular venue in Serenity's hometown of Sturgis.

With close to 4500 hours logged so far in the search for his daughter, Chad and his family thanked the officials, volunteers, and even dogs that have trekked the Rockerville area in an effort to bring her back.

Heather Tullis, Serenity's aunt, says the family is pulling in support the best way they know how.

"They are the ones that are logging the miles and getting out there to find her and they are literally donating all of their free time to finding her and they're not going to stop so we have to keep them going," Tullis said.

Other parents say it is imperative the community sticks together especially during this time.

"I would be so worried. I wouldn't get a week of sleep ever I would be just doing everything I can to find out what happened," one dad expressed.

"I don't know how I would be able to get through it without the help of people like this," said another.

Serenity's adoptive parents have been on the search four times and said the process is difficult alone, and even more daunting not knowing what you might find.

"You go up there and you think 'how can they not find anything?' and then you get up there and you start looking around and how can anybody find somebody up there. There are just so many places she could be," Chad said.

He said the best way the public can be of help is to share what they know about the daughter he misses so much.

"Put the word out there. That my daughter's still missing. If anybody has any news, please contact the law enforcement," he continued.