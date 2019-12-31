Serenity Dennard disappearance is one of the top stories of 2019

Were you interested in one of our top 10 stories of the year? At the end of every year we take a look back to see what website stories resonated with our readers.

The tragic saga of Serenity Dennard’s disappearance captured people’s attention as the search continues nearly a year after the child’ ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville. Sadly, the final chapter in this story has yet to be written.

Outside of the Serenity story there was very little overlap between KOTA TV and KEVN website readers. The surprise arrival of triplets to a Sturgis couple was by far the most-read story (and viewed video) on KOTA Territory News’ website; but it didn’t even break the top 10 on KEVN Black Hills Fox News.

Think the Sturgis Rally would be popular on both sites? Two rally stories cracked the top 10 on KEVN but individual rally stories failed to generate a lot of interest on KOTA TV. The rally was knocked out of KOTA TV’s top 10 by stormy weather; not to mention the surprise closure of a popular restaurant.

What did resonant on both sites was a minor story about the National Park Service asking for volunteer hunters to help manage Wind Cave’s elk herd. For some reason, it was extremely popular on both websites.

What didn’t show up? South Dakota’s controversial “Meth. We’re on it” campaign.

The slogan blew up on social media and made national attention for all the wrong reasons. However, people were not that interested in reading about the struggle against the state’s meth epidemic.

What interested people on KEVN Black Hills Fox News?

1. Search for Serenity Dennard stories

2. Chance to see the northern lights

3. Volunteers needed for Wind Cave elk hunt

4. Rumor spreads that Sturgis Rally could be a terror target

5. Child dies at Falling Rock

6. Sturgis stands firm; 2020 rally starts in August

7. Winter storm impacts South Dakota

8. Rapid City man arrested after gun scare at Rushmore Mall

9. Heavy snow and blizzard conditions

10. Woman killed in 3-car crash near Wall

What were the top 10 stories on KOTA TV’s website this year?

1. Surprise triplets in Sturgis

2. Expert tips on how to keep insects and spiders out during Fall

3. Search for Serenity Dennard stories

4. Famous Dave’s closes

5. 2 dead in police-involved shooting

6. I-90 closed for all of western South Dakota

7. Volunteers needed to trim Wind Cave’s elk herd

8. Body of missing child found

9. Wyoming teen dead; juvenile arrested

10. Semi crashes into car on I-90

