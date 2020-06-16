Sentencing hearing begins for Jordan Wounded Face

They're into a two-day sentencing hearing for 32-year old Jordan Wounded Face of Rapid City.

He's the man involved in a shooting incident on New Year's Day of 2019, originally charged with firing 42 shots after police came to his home on Racine Street for a welfare check.

Wounded Face pleaded guilty but mentally ill to two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement and two counts of discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle.

Tuesday morning, one of the first officers on scene testified that she went to the back on the house that day and Wounded Face fired three shots out the window when she told him he was scaring his mother.

The officer said Wounded Face should not be on the streets.

Monday afternoon, his sister testified about his mental health problems and said alcohol and duster brings out the monster in him.

She says her brother needs court ordered supervision so he can get the help he needs.

That hearing continues Wednesday.

